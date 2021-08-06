Rebel force launches massive attacks in two regions of Ethiopia

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has continued launching massive attacks and creating havoc in the adjacent territories of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said,In a statement issued late Friday, the ministry said the Government will take all the necessary measures to ensure that these sacred places and other institutions are well protected and call on the international community to condemn this heinous act of the TPLF.

It said the TPLF forces also continue to impede humanitarian assistance, thereby putting the lives of many millions at risk.

Despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Government, the TPLF forces have turned a deaf ear to the call by the international community to cease all sorts of hostility and allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people in need and for farmers in the Region to make use of the rainy season.

Due to the recent attacks by the force in some areas in the Amhara Region, the people are concerned about the possible destruction of religious and other institutions by the TPLF which signify the centuries-old identity, religion, and culture of Ethiopian people.

This concern stems from the fact that the TPLF has done a lot of pillaging, looting, and destruction over the past eight months.

Meanwhile the United States on Thursday called on the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to for combatants to respect the cultural heritage in Lalibela, whose famed rock-hewn churches are a United Nations World Heritage Site, after forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region took control of the town.

Lalibela, also a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, is in the North Wollo Zone of the Amhara region in Ethiopia’s north. In recent weeks fighting has spread from Tigray into two neighboring regions, Amhara and Afar, forcing around 300,000 people to flee.