Rebel TPLF behind mass killings in Mai-Kadra town of Ethiopia-Report

The government of Ethiopia on Saturday unveiled an investigation report on mass killings in Mai-Kadra in North West of Ethiopia in November 2020.The report confirmed that members of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) force were behind the mass massacre in Mai-Kadra town, killing more than 1000 ethnic Amhara people in a prearranged attack.

Unveiling the report, Deputy Commissioner of the Federal Police Zelalem Mengiste said the perpetrators had committed ethnically motivated, widespread and systematic attacks, going house to house and killing ethnic Amhara civilians.

He said entry checkpoints of the Mai- Kadra town in north west of Ethiopia were closed two weeks ahead of the massacre and the attackers, assisted by local security members, had forced the victims to stay at home until they were stabbed, strangled and shot to death.

“Police uncovered 117 burial grounds including mass graveyards in different places of the town and finalized investigations on the massacre,” he added.

Out of 349 alleged criminals against whom the Federal Police issued arrest warrants, 124 of them have been apprehended while several others were defeated during the government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray.

According to the investigation report, the rebel TPLF had committed treason and attacked the northern command of the national army, funded and led terror activities in different parts of the country.