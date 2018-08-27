Rebels attack army outposts in Chad

Fighters of the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic (CCMSR) in Chad have attacked positions of the national army in the locality of Kouri Bougouri in the far north near the border with Libya.The Chadian army staff, in a statement issued on Monday, said the attack took place on Saturday, before reassuring the public that the attackers have been repulsed with continuing searches.

The rebel movement, for its part claims to have taken from the Chadian armed forces, “47 all-terrain vehicles equipped, recovered and destroyed 53 all-terrain vehicles meant to transport troops.”

The CCMSR, while acknowledging the loss of four of its fighters, claimed it had killed “73 soldiers, including several senior officers, took away 45 prisoners, including an officer of BCR (traffic brigade) and two battalion commanders.”

The locality of Kouri Bougouri sits on a gold deposit that attracts a large army of miners from neighbouring countries.

The CCMHR is one of several armed groups hostile to the regime in N’Djamena.

Such rebel groups have their bases on the Libyan border and between Chad and Sudan, on the other hand.