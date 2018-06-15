Record 23 vie for presidency in watershed Zimbabwe poll

A record 23 people will contest for the presidency during Zimbabwe’s forthcoming general elections, the highest number to ever eye the southern African country’s highest office since independence in 1980.According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, those vying for the presidency include the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, former trade minister Sikhosana Moyo and MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe.

Others are former vice president Joice Mujuru, constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku of the National Constitutional Assembly, former energy minister Elton Mangoma and Peter Munyanduri of the New Patriotic Front (NPF).

The NPF is allegedly linked to former president Robert Mugabe who was deposed by Mnangagwa in a de facto military coup in November 2017.

The Magistrate Courts sat across the country sat as nomination courts on Thursday to also accept nomination papers from candidates who wish to represent various political parties in parliamentary and local government elections to be held simultaneously as the presidential plebiscite as well as those who want to contest as independent candidates.

Mnangagwa has sat July 30 as the date for the much-awaited general elections, the first that Zimbabwe will be holding without Mugabe who ruled the southern African country between April 1980 and November 2017.

Experts say the presidential poll will be a two-way race between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.