Record deals, attendance at IATF 2021 – Officials

Deals worth over US$36 billion were recorded at the just-ended Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF 2021) which took place in the South African port city of Durban from 15-21 November, APA learnt here on Tuesday.Managing director of Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)’s Intra-African Trade Initiative, Kanayo Awani said the business deals were still going on and some have already closed were still being compiled.

She said the deals at this year’s fair were 13 percent higher than the US$32 billion mark set at IATF 2018.

Awani also announced that there were 1,161 exhibitors against a target of 1,100. This included 838 companies from 59 countries, of which 46 came from Africa.

She also revealed that total physical attendance at the fair was 11,828 people, while over 27,000 participated virtually via the IATF Virtual platform, which streamed the event live and offered other features that replicated the physical trade fair.

Participants at IATF 2021 came from 128 countries around the world.

The 3rd IATF is set for 2023 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.