Recovered loot will be judiciously utilized – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government’s fight against corruption is on course and that all monies returned to government by those who looted public treasury will be judiciously utilised to develop the country.Osinbajo, who gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and Daria Media with support from the MacArthur Foundation, however, said that the government had been able to block channels of looting the nation`s treasury through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He explained that the mere fact that someone returned monies acquired through illegal means while holding public office did not make him a free person.

This, Osinbajo said, was especially so as some of such persons could still be facing investigation.

While speaking on the farmers’ herders clashes especially in Benue, the vice president attributed the development to climate change.

He said the development was getting worse because of desertification, adding that the federal government was collaborating with the country`s neighbours to address it.

He also said the federal government was making efforts to recharge the Lake Charge which he noted was shrinking.

Osinbajo said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government was working on a credible plan to get Nigeria out of poverty in spite of limited funds available to the country.

He said that the APC administration was dealing with poverty in many ways, including monthly payment of N5,000 to the poorest Nigerians, home grown school feeding programme and the Tradermoni, where market women are given N10,000 each to start business.

“As of 2012 Nigeria had 112 million people living in extreme poverty. Today Nigeria has about 86 million people, who are poor, but it is higher than India.

He said that the government was feeding 9.2 million children daily under the school feeding programme to address the issue of malnutrition.

On the difference between APC and the opposition PDP, Osinbajo said that the APC was different because the APC manifesto was about social development of the country.

The town hall meeting tagged, “The Candidates“, is a two-hour televised series between the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of four leading political parties.

The parties were selected from the results of multiple polls aggregated by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).