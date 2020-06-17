International › APA

Happening now

Red locust invade central Namibia

Published on 17.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Namibia has been hit by an outbreak of red locusts in the central part of the country, a senior official announced on Wednesday.Ministry of Agriculture executive director Percy Misika told the media that the outbreak has occurred in the Otjozondjupa region, part of which shares a border with northern Botswana.

He said the latest outbreak comes a few months after the Namibian authorities had successfully controlled another outbreak of the locusts in the southern Zambezi region, which overlaps parts of Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana..

“The ministry had successfully vanquished red locust in the Zambezi region but unfortunately the locusts also flies around a lot hence the latest outbreak in Otjozondjupa,” he told journalists.

The outbreak is expected to affect the output of winter crops such as wheat as well as grazing land.

