Red Sea: Sudan, India navies in joint exercise

The navies of Sudan and India have been involved in a joint exercise on the Red Sea, a statement by the two countries revealed over the weekend.The maritime exercise was staged near the Sudanese coast as the Indian Naval ship Tabar led the drills which lasted for several hours on Friday.

The Sudanese warships Abdelfadil Almaz and Almak-Nimr took part in the exercise which covered mock drills such as communication procedures, aligned manoeuvring, replenishment at sea, helicopter defense and battle formations, and the arrest of suspect vessels.

This is not the first time the Sudanese navy has held drill in the Red Sea this year.

In March 2021, its navy and that of Saudi Arabia held joint drills with a view to heading off insecurity in the Red Sea.

Sudanese navy officials said the exercise is part of an agreement between the two countries’ navies to improve their exchange of experiences.

They said this as far as Sudan is concerned applies to the armed and security forces of all friendly nations not just India.

The Indian navy said “the exercise enhanced inter-operability between the two navies significantly and widened the scope for combined operations against common maritime threats in future”.