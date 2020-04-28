Reelected Togolese president set for low-key inauguration

Togo’s reelected president Faure Gnassingbé is set to be installed as the country’s leader in a low-key ceremony on Sunday thanks to fears over coronavirus, APA can report from Lome.By Tino Kossi

“In conformity with Article 64 of the October 14, 1992, constitution the President of the Constitutional Court informs the Togolese people that the President-elect will be sworn-in on Sunday May 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Hall of the Presidency of the Republic,” Aboudou Assouma, the head of the institution said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The ceremony will not be open to the public over fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Only holders of invitation cards will have access to the room,” the statement added.

Faure Gnassingbe who has been in power since 2005, was re-elected in 2010, 2015 and 2020.

He was declared the winner of the February 22 presidential election with 70.78 percent of the vote.