Rejection of Chinese doctors, arrest of actress dominate Nigerian press

The rejection of the invitation of Chinese doctors to assist Nigeria tackle COVID-19 and the arrest of popular actress for the violation of the lockdown order are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.This Day said the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have rejected the plan by the federal government to invite Chinese doctors to assist in tackling the COVID-19 scourge.

The Daily Trust said that the police in Lagos have arrested a popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for organizing a party in violation of the restriction order against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Punch reported the actress saying that she would practice what she preaches. The newspaper said the actress explained that an entertainer, Naira Marley, who was also arrested, had been at her residence before the lockdown was announced.

The Nation said that doctors and medical personnel, who are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus are fast becoming victims of the pandemic.

The doctors now in isolation include 25 of them from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and six from University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH and two from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Channels Television reported that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Isa Ali Pantami, says he is not aware of any research by international body linking 5G network with COVID-19.

The Leadership newspaper said the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has faulted its exclusion from the review of port concessioning agreement with terminal operators by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). It described the action as “arbitrary, inexplicable and unjustified”.

The Sun newspaper reported that the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged exclusion of its members by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs from the water hyacinth projects.

The Guardian said that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) has in five years paid N240 billion to five power-generating companies (GenCos) for electricity not allegedly used by consumers.