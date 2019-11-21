Release of minimum wage guideline, revenue sharing dominate Nigerian press

The release of the circular guiding the implementation of the national minimum wage and the sharing of revenue among federal, states and local governments are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Punch reported that with the highlights of the minimum wage payment template released by the Federal Government, the least paid federal worker on Level 1 Step 1 will earn N360,000 per annum, while the highest-paid on Level 17 Step 9 will take home N6,215,435 per annum.

The newspaper also said that the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities will clash again on Monday over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The branches of ASUU in federal universities across the country vowed to shun the registration for IPPIS, which would start on Monday and end on December 7, 2019.

The Daily Trust said that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared more than $2 billion (N702.058 billion) to the three tiers of government for the month of October 2019.

This was announced at the FAAC meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, FCNA, a communiqué made available to newsmen in Abuja stated.

ThisDay said that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has adjourned to December 4, 2019 to give his verdict in the controversial recruitment of 10,000 police constables by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Adamu Mohammed.

The Guardian said the Senate has accused anti-corruption agencies in the country of failing to audit their accounts in the last 20 years.

The Senate warned all agencies of government, including those under the Presidency that henceforth all funds allocated must be accounted for.

ChannelsTV reported that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has confirmed the arrest of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke.

The Sun said governors under the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) met in Abuja to review the deductions being made by the Federal Government over budget support facility to the states.

The Vanguard reported that the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that the average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG (Cooking Gas) dropped to N1, 967.46 in October from N1, 976.11 recorded in September.