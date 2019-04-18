Relief food theft trial underway in Mozambique

The trial of three humanitarian workers accused of stealing relief food aid meant for vicitms of Cycone Idai in Mozambique has kicked off in the city of Beira.Mozambican newspaper O Pais reported on Thursday that three Beira city local council workers have been paraded in court for allegedly diverting Cyclone Idai food aid to people accommodated in a camp inside the city.

Beira in central Mozambique was partially destroyed during last month’s deadly cylone which killed hundreds of people in the country.

International relief organisations had donated tons of food aid in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Some quantities of food were found allegedly hidden in the home of the three suspects who claimed that a shortage of storage space to keep them elsewhere was the reason why they took personal charge of them.

The next hearing of the case takes place on 24 April.