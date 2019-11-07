International › APA

Relief for Kenyan SMEs as banking sector unveils new credit platform

Published on 07.11.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

The Kenyan banking sector, under the ambit of the Kenya Bankers Association, has unveiled a credit platform for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) at the sector’s inaugural ‘Inua Biashara Day’ which was held on Wednesday.The platform, christened ‘Stawi’, is an unsecured digital credit scheme  which is meant to improve access to credit for MSMEs, through offering unsecured loans from between 30,000($300) to Ksh.250,000($2,500) with repayment periods of 1 month to 12 months, at an interest rate of nine percent per year.

Speaking  in Nairobi while launching the product, President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded  KBA’s efforts in coming up with the Stawi product, adding that it is a  culmination of a joint effort by both the government and the banking  sector to provide affordable access to credit for MSMEs.

“Today,  our efforts have borne fruit and I am confident we are going to restart  this powerful engine of our economy. I take this opportunity to thank  and also welcome our development partners to join us in finding  solutions to grow our MSMEs,” the President said.

 The  President encouraged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take  advantage of Stawi in order to grow their businesses to the next level.

 Kenya  Bankers Association (KBA) chairman Joshua Oigara said that KBA member  banks designed Stawi in response to calls for the industry to facilitate  MSMEs access to finance. He added that the association was proud to  launch the product during the Inaugural Inua Biashara Day, a platform  geared towards Promoting Innovative Finance for SMEs and increasing  industry engagement and accountability to the MMSE sector.

 “When  compared with other mobile-based loans, you will recognize that the  Stawi product is very competitively priced; in fact, Stawi is the lowest  cost mobile loan for SMEs which will make it instrumental in making  credit accessible to millions of business owners and youth entrepreneurs  across the country,” he said.

Stawi  is a solution designed for all entrepreneurs to improve access to  credit aimed at growing or improving their business. The service  provides entrepreneurs with a digital account for their business  operations as they can manage all payments and money made from their  business.

So far, 80,000 SMEs customers have been signed on Stawi which has been operating on a pilot basis until today’s launch.

“SMEs  play a very crucial role in Kenya’s economy with over 90% of all  established businesses being in this category. This accounts for over  three quarters of all jobs in the economy.  However, the overall  contribution to the economy is below potential at 28.5% compared to  developed countries where SMEs contribute between 50% and 75% to the  GDP,” Oigara said.

The  biggest impediment to growth in the sector has been cited to poor access  to finance, limited credit history as well as the lack of proper skills  and knowledge of product financial statements impeding SMEs ability to repay, this additionally affects SMEs ability to access markets as most  information is made available mostly for the large and well-established  businesses only.

 

