‘I remain the only mediator between CAF and Cameroon’-Eto’o

Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto’o says he is the only interlocutor between CAF and Cameroon, that CAF authorities recognise.

Eto’o made the remark during an interview with a French media outlet.

Quizzed on his role in maintaining Can 2019 in Cameroon, the FC Konyaspor striker in Turkey replied by confirming his role in mediating between the CAF and Cameroon.

“I served as an intermediary between the African Confederation (CAF) and the State of Cameroon,” he said. “We had to do everything to make this tournament happen at home as planned, to offer this unique opportunity to the Cameroonian people. Doubts had been expressed following delays in the construction of the stadiums, problems in the organization, etc. I was called to make my modest contribution. But for Cameroon, I never hesitate, “says Samuel Eto’o.

The FC Barcelona’s former center forward admits, however, that CAN’s construction sites have been considerably delayed. However, he believes that it is in the past now. “It is true that my beautiful country has had difficulties but it is doing everything in order to be ready in time… Today we see the progress in the construction of stadiums, roads, hospitals improving, that’s what CAF is waiting for, “he adds.

Samuel Eto’o also delivered good reviews on President Ahmad’s style of governance at the helm of Africa’s football governing body, which stands in sharp contrast to that of his predecessor, Cameronian Issa Hayatou. According to him, there is a new vision and the footballers have been put back in the center of everything. “Previously, apart from being awarded the title of African Player of the Year, I was never invited. President Ahmad has completely changed the face of CAF. “