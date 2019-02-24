Removing me from BDP leadership will destabilise Botswana – Masisi

Botswana President Mokgwetsi Masisi has warned plans to remove him as leader of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of the general elections slated for October would destabilise the party and the country. Speaking on Saturday at the BDPy’s South East Region Congress in Tlokweng village, about seven kilometres from the capital Gaborone, Masisi warned that removing him from the leadership of the party would have negative impact on its performance at the polls.

He noted that removing before the polls would result in two centres of power because there would be a president for the party and another for the country, which he said was a departure from BDP tradition.

Masisi said his focus was to ensure that he delivers victory for the BDP at the polls and create jobs for citizens but was worried by the actions of those who want to remove him.

“So why do you want to disturb me, why do you want to stop me, why do you want to bring shock to the BDP tradition,” Masisi said.

Masisi is being challenged by former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi for the party presidency at the special congress slated for April this year.

It will be the first time that the president of the party who also happens to be State President is challenged by another member of the party since independence in 1966.