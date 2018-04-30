Report blames ineptitude for Kenya’s depleted forests

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) management and the board should be held to account for the massive depletion of forest cover in the country, a task-force said on Monday.Kenya is among countries of the world with a forest cover of less than 10 percent of total land mass.

According to the Kenya Natural Resources Alliance (KeNRA), national forest cover currently stands at 7 percent against the recommended 10 percent.

The country is currently operating on 350 cubic meter per capita water deficit annually, studies putting the current water supply at 647 cubic meters per capita annually.

The globally recommended threshold is 1,000 cubic meters per capita.

The state of affairs is attributed to an alarming rate at which forest cover has been diminishing in the past forcing the government to launch a taskforce in March to help the country restore its depleted forest.

The team headed by the Green Belt Movement chairperson Marion Wakanyi noted that KFS is marred by corruption and incompetence.

“These have made it impossible for KFS to tame the destruction of the environment,” Wakanyi said.

She spoke during a brief to the Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi on Monday.

Moreover, the task force said the Kenya Forest Service is characterised by the lack accountability, unethical behaviours and limited capacity.

As a result of illegal settlement of squatters in some forests, the report said the country was fast losing its indigenous trees such as cedar.

While commending the team for coming up with the report, Ruto noted that environmental issues have not only become national but also an international concern.

He said the situation calls for “coherent and punitive measures” to tame degeneration further vowing that the report’s recommendations will be implemented.