Report of 27th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee to be presented to Council of Ministers

Published on 20.07.2020 at 16h22 by APA News

The report of the 27th Ordinary meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which ended on Sunday, July 19, 2020, will be presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for further consideration.The statement by the ECOWAS Commission, which stated this on Monday in Abuja, said that the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madam Finda Koroma, expressed gratitude to all the members for a successful meeting, which she described as informative and enriching, being also the first of such to be held virtually.

It added that the Chair of the AFC, Mr. Boubacar Seyni, who commended the delegates for the sacrifices made over the two-day extension of the meeting and dedication to duty, said: “I want to thank you for the job you have done and urge us to continue to work for the betterment of the region.”

The Liberian delegate, Mr. Benedict Robert, who spoke on behalf the Committee members, thanked the representatives of both Member States and the ECOWAS Institutions for their active participation, constructive engagements and the quality of documents submitted for consideration.

