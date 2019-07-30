Responsibility, growth, the watchwords for Morocco’s future – King

King Mohammed VI has suggested that responsibility and growth are the key watchwords as Morocco enters a new phase in its development.He said it is “a more promising” phase, especially since Morocco has many energies and potentialities that allow it to create favourable conditions for impetus and development.

“The renewal of the national development model is not an end in itself; it is the prerequisite for the emergence of a new stage in which we wish, with God’s help, to engage Morocco,” he said in his speech delivered Monday evening on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his enthronement.

“We certainly have some essential assets. Our ultimate wish is for Morocco to join the club of advanced nations,” the Moroccan Sovereign said.

Outlining this new phase, the monarch said it is full of internal and external issues and challenges that must be overcome.

“First: the challenge of consolidating trust and achievements: trust among citizens, trust in the national institutions that bring them together, trust and faith in a better future. This is the key to success and the sine qua non for our collective ambition to be realised” he indicated.

Secondly, there is the challenge of openness and the refusal to withdraw into oneself, particularly in areas related to international experiences and expertise, said adding that openness is all the more fundamental for economic development as it offers Moroccan companies and operators many opportunities to improve their competitiveness.

“It has real potential to attract investment, knowledge and know-how from abroad. It is a lever to improve the quality of services and the performance of organisations, to raise the level of training provided, and ultimately to create more jobs” he added.

The king also said admittedly, the state, the public sector and national professional organisations have made great efforts to fulfil their missions and improve the quality of their work.

“But, some sectors and liberal professions now need to open up to global expertise and skills, to the private sector, national and foreign”, King Mohammed VI suggested.

According to hm, many international institutions and companies have expressed a desire to invest and establish a presence in Morocco.

“This enthusiasm for our country is a real cause for satisfaction and testifies to the trust placed in it. But the obstacles imposed by certain national legislations, the preponderant timidity and indecision among some officials sometimes confine Morocco and place it in a negative position of confinement and reserve,” he said.

Those who oppose the opening of certain sectors – without wanting to say which ones – on the pretext that it would lead to job losses, do not care much about Moroccans and seek above all to protect their own interests, the king pointed out.

“Thirdly, there is the challenge of economic acceleration and institutional efficiency. The challenge is to rebuild a strong and competitive economy, by encouraging private initiative, launching new productive investment programmes and creating new employment opportunities”, he said.