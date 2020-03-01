Restrepo sprints to victory on stage 7 of Tour du Rwanda 2020

Columbian Jhonatan Restrepo on Saturday powered to victory in Stage 7 of the Tour du Rwanda and extended his domination for the second consecutive time in the race covering 4.5 km in Kigali streets in 6 minutes and 32 seconds.The 25 years-old cyclist started the day as favourite ahead Eritrean Hailu Biniam and Swiss Schelling Patrick and attacked on the the last few Kilometres to the finish line – leaving his contenders seemingly powerless to catch him.

Eritrean esfatsion Natnael continue to lead for the five consecutive day while retaining yelow jersey in the general classification

Stage 7 classification:

1. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Side) 06’32”38

2. Hailu Biniam (Nippo Delko Provence) 06’34”56

3. Schelling Patrick Israel Start – Up Nation Sui 06’38”

4. Main Kent (Protouch) 06’44”80

5. Fedorov Yevgeniy (Vino – Astana Motors) 06’47”05

6. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycl) 06’47”11

7. Rajovic Dusan (Nippo Delko Provence) 06’47”85

8. Jurado Lopez Christofer (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyc) 06’48”41

9. Tesfom Sirak (Eritrea) 06’49”14

10. Shtein Grigoriy (Vino – Astana Motors) 06’50”66

General classification after stage 7:

. Tesfatsion Natnael (Eritrea) 20h38’58”

2. Mugisha Moïse (Skol Cycling Academy – Rwanda) 20h40’28” (01’30”)

3. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 20h40’47” (01’49”)

4. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyclin Col

20h40’53” – Columbia (01’55”)

5. Main Kent (Protouch – South Africa) 20h41’04” (02’06”)

6. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm – Italy)

20h41’19” (02’21”)

7. Ravanelli Simone (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm, Italy) 20h41’29” (02’31”)

8. Areruya Joseph (Rwanda) 20h42’46” (03’48”)