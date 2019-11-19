Return to normalcy will favour implementation of recommendations of Major National Dialogue- PM Dion Ngute

The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has stressed the need for peace to return to the two crisis-hit English speaking regions of the country for the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue to be implemented.

Speaking this Tuesday on State radio, CRTV, the Prime Minister disclosed it is only in a context of peace that the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue will be better implemented for an effective change.

“We need to work out a strategy for these young people who are in the bushes and who are largely ignorant of what is happening, to be aware of it and to come out of the bushes for peace to be re-established in those two regions.”

Once peace is re-established, a number of these proposals will then be implemented and it will be possible for meaningful change to occur…” PM Dion Ngute said.

In a bit to ensure that these results of the Major National Dialogue especially that on the special status are effectively communicated to the people of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon so as to prepare the ground for their implementation, peace caravans have been deployed to these regions.

For close to three years now, the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have been hit by an Anglophone crisis which has taken away an uncountable number of lives and displaced many.

It is in a bit to seek for lasting solutions to this escalating crisis that President Biya convened a Major National Dialogue which ended up with the adoptions of a number of recommendations still to be implemented.