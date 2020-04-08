Review of lockdown, withdrawal of oil licences dominate Nigerian press

The expectation of the review of the lockdown at the weekend, isolation of medical personnel in teaching hospitals and the withdrawal of oil licences dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Wednesday.This Day reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will this weekend determine whether or not to extend the 14-day lockdown imposed last week on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

The Nation said hope brightened on Tuesday as eight persons were discharged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State, but the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 16 new cases last night.

The Punch said that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital have put no fewer than 40 health workers, including doctors and nurses in isolation, following their contact with people infected with COVID-19.

The Daily Trust said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State explained the mode of distribution of the state government’s food relief package and the category of beneficiaries as the relief is not meant for all residents.

Channels Television reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus ‘dismissal as “racist”, a suggestion by some scientists that the coronavirus vaccine be tested in Africa.

The Leadership said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commenced consideration of Nigeria’s request for the release of its contribution with the Fund to enable the country confront the fiscal risks arising from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sun said that Delta Air repatriation flight carrying 208 U.S. citizens departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos for Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, April 7, bringing to 1,739 the number of foreigners, who have left the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guardian said that the Federal Government has revoked the mining licences of about 11 oil and gas companies operating in the marginal fields.