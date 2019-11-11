Revived Uganda Airlines makes maiden flight to Mombasa

Published on 11.11.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

Uganda’s national carrier the Uganda Airlines has on Monday launched flights to the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa.The direct flight from Entebbe International landed at Moi International Airport a few minutes after 1pm on Monday.

This becomes the seventh route for the airline which was revived in April with the purchase of the first two bombardier aircraft before embarking on full flight operations on August 27th 2019.

The airline now boasts four such aircraft and is expecting two Airbuses next year.

According to the Airline officials Monday’s flight UR 342 which had 76 members on board was fully boarded.

Paul Turacayisenga the acting Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer said the direct flights to Mombasa will boost trade and tourism.

He said the airline will be plying the Entebbe- Mombasa route three times a week namely Monday, Friday and Sunday.

With Uganda being a landlocked nation three-quarters of goods destined for the country usually dock at Mombasa.

It is from the Kenyan port town that many business people from Uganda collect their goods.

It is also a major tourist destination for Ugandans.

But there has been no direct flight from Uganda to Mombasa which has oftentimes made the journey of two hours and 40 minutes seem tedious and long.

To some of the passengers onboard, this direct flight by Uganda Airlines comes as a great relief.