Rice revolution is most outstanding achievement of Nigerian gov’t – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that the rice revolution is the most outstanding achievement recorded in the government’s economic diversification efforts in three years.Speaking on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the past three years on Monday in Abuja, Ogbeh told journalists that the feat in the rice revolution was attained through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The minister noted that in the past, Nigeria spent over $5 million a day on rice importation and that said that rice importation had reduced by 95 percent from December 2015 till date.

He said that the government was planning to produce eight million tonnes of paddy rice across the country during this year’s wet season.

According to him, the country is currently producing between 5.8 million and six million tonnes of paddy and that it was targeting the production of nine million tonnes by 2019.

“By the end of this planting season, which we are entering, we should be approaching eight million tonnes of paddy, which will give us roughly 6.5 million tonnes of processed rice.

“We hope that by this time next year, we should be targeting nine million tonnes of paddy because the good thing is that rice grows everywhere in the country.

“Irrigation has to come on board for us to achieve this because as long as we depend on rain-fed agriculture, we would have difficulties in achieving the target,” he said.

He disclosed that the number of farmers growing paddy rice in the country has risen from five million to 12.2 million; more farmers are coming in as we clear more land for them and arrange irrigation facilities.