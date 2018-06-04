Rights body wants probe of $55m bribe to lawmakers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for investigation into the alleged payment of $55.5 million as bribe to the National Assembly to pass the 2015 budget.The Deputy Director of SERAP, Mr. Timothy Adewale, who made the call on Sunday in Abuja, warned that the organisation had already written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.

He recalled that former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in her book titled; ´´Fighting corruption is dangerous´´, revealed the payment.

She had said in the book that the money was forced into the budget for election expenses of members of the National Assembly with the agreement of its leadership.

According to her, the funds became the price to pay to have the 2015 budget passed.

Adewale said the organisation in its letter urged President Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami to investigate the alleged payment.

He also urged President Buhari to instruct the Attorney General and the appropriate anti-corruption agencies to publish the report of any such investigation.

This, Adewale said, should include the names of anyone that may have benefited from the public funds, and to ensure the recovery of the proceeds of corruption.

He said the organisation would institute legal proceedings to compel the Federal Government to act in the public interest if steps were not taken within 14 days of the receipt its letter.

´´Using public funds as election expenses of lawmakers is contrary to the convention, which prohibits bribery and requires the authorities to ensure proper management of public affairs and funds.

´´The illicit or improper nature of the election expenses is buttressed by the fact that the election of any lawmaker is a benefit to him and not a matter of public interest or legitimate public spending,´´ he said.

Adewale added that the development was an abuse of legislative powers for private gain, saying that allowing lawmakers to enjoy illicit benefits was an arbitrary or unjust exercise of executive functions.