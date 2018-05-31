Rights group call for release of abducted head teacher

Human Rights Watch, an International Rights Group, has called suspected Cameroon’s separatists to immediately release Georgiana Enanga Sanga, Head Teacher of the Government High School Bolifamba, Mile 16.

According to official sources, the Head Teacher was kidnapped by suspected separatists om May 25, along with another head teacher in Buea. Enanga and her colleague, the source went on, was picked up in taxi while they were traveling. Her colleague has eventually been freed but Enanga is yet to be released.

Reacting to the news, Human Rights Watch called on the Head abductors to immediately release her unharmed. The call equally urged separatists to stop attacking schools. It would be recalled seperatists group in English speaking Cameroon now use attacks on schools as a means to put forth their agenda. Observers hold it is way to put pressure on government in the ongoing fight for secession.

Abductions of Principals, government officials and razing down schools have all been modus operandi of seperatist grups in Cameroon. With the escalating crisis, Pundits predict Cameroon could be the hub to Africa;s next civil war.