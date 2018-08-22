Rights group says over 100 villages burnt in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions

At least 106 villages in the North West and the South West regions of Cameroon have been burnt down and severely affected since the escalation of the Anglophone crisis, the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa has said.

The Centre run by human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho on Tuesday published a list of villages affected as a result of the fightings between soldiers and armed men.

“Since October 2017, after the first military raids, 106 villages have been raided, burned down and their inhabitants have either partially or completely deserted the villages,” the CHRDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“65 villages in the South West Region and 41 in the North West Region have been attacked, burned down partially or completely and deserted either completely or partially.

“Out of 65 affected villages in the South West Region, 45 are severely affected while out of 41 in the North West Region, 25 are severely affected.

106 villages raided, 71 severely affected. 65 villages in the South West Region and 41 in the North West Region. Out of 65 affected villages in South West Region, 45 are severely affected while out of 41 affected villages in North West Region, 25 are severely affected. pic.twitter.com/GN5iZqh9VT — Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF) August 21, 2018

The centre further accused the Cameroon military of wanton destruction of private property, wide-scale pillage and burning of villages which they say constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa says it has documented evidences of these crimes, alongside eyewitness testimonies, video and photographic records.

Since the escalation of the crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, at least 161.000 persons have been internally displaced while over 22.000 have been registered in Nigeria as refugees, according to the UN refugee agency.