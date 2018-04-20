Rigobert Song applies for Indomitable Lions job

The former indomitable Lions captain is amongst a list of 70 candidates who have applied to take over the vacant position at the helmn of the national team.

According to trusted sources at the Cameroon Football Federation Rigobert Song dropped his application at the Federation despite a poor show with the home-based lions at the African Nations Championship earlier this year.

A host of other Cameroonian coaches have applied for the job including Jean Paul Akono and Jules Fréderic Nyongha who have all held the position in the past.

Amongst the expatriates who have applied are French, German, Belgian, Portuguese and Suisse nationals.

Cameroon has been without a coach since 2017 Africa Cup of nations-winning coach Hugo Broos was let go at the end of his contract with the team.

Applicants for Indomitable Lions Job