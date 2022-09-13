Rigobert Song explains absence of Choup-Moting, Zambo Anguissa, Ngadeu Ngadjui

Facing the press on Monday, the manager of the Lions gave the reasons which motivated him to summon players like Nkoulou and Mandjeck for the next grouping of the Lions against Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The coach manager held a press conference on September 12 at the headquarters of Fecafoot. It was an opportunity for him to present the list of 26 players selected for the next Fifa window on September 23 and 27.

A list without Choupo Moting. But with the maintenance of Nicolas Nkoulou and Georges Mandjeck. This is the choice made by Rigobert Song, manager and coach of the Indomitable Lions for Cameroon’s next friendly matches against Uzbekistan and South Korea on November 23 and 27 respectively.

A decision that the boss of the Lion’s bench explains by the fact that Choupo Moting is coming out of an injury and like other players like Zambo Anguissa and Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui, he has already proven himself,

“do I need to see them? I already know what they can bring to the team. We prefer to have them in November. These three players, we all know them. Maxime comes out of an injury. He’s part of the executive team We’re going to be a long player and there’s no point in bringing them.” Rigobert Song goes on to explain that he already knows the prowess of his players and hopes they will be available in November. for the world.

As for the return of Nicolas Nkoulou and Georges Constant Mandjeck, “we need experience. They are Cameroonians and they also have the right to a chance. Mandjeck as a midfielder, plays at the spinal level and can provide support, You have to have elders around. ” inquires Song.

Rigobert Song also took the opportunity to explain why some players are missing from the list, “we have contacted them but we remain urgent. Sacha Boey has been questioned but if we are asked to wait every day, how long are we going to wait? I want the team to get younger, but we’re in a hurry and we don’t have enough time. Idriss Carlos Kameni and Fabrice Ondoua were good options on our list, we follow them but at some point, we have to choose 26 players. We want to stay more on the group.”

List of the 26 players retained: