Rigobert Song’s Risky Choices Put Cameroon In Doubtful Situation 

The Indomitable Lions come out of two friendly encounters registering two defeats first against Uzbekistan and then against South Korea and zero goals scored.

Rigobert Song has never won anything in his coaching career. However, the glim of hope appeared in March when he managed to qualify Cameroon for the World Cup. But, the old demons seem to be making a comeback with the mythical Lions defender. He now totals three defeats in five games, worse than Antonio Conceicao who had recorded only two defeats in twenty games.

Rigobert Song’s last two defeats have come in with the two last friendly game Cameroun had. A failure first by 2-0 against Uzbekistan and the most recent defeat against South Korea on September 27, 2022. Throughout this match, the Indomitable Lions could not impose their game; suffering the onslaught of Asian Tigers. Not very surprising when you know that the style of Rigobert Song is still desired.

During this match which could have served as a trial run, the Cameroonian coach opted for a 4-3-3 with some substitution compared to team which played against Uzbekistan on September 23rd.

The defense made up of Nicolas Nkoulou, Jean Charles Castelletto, Fai Collins, and Nouhou Tollo did everything except reassuring. Nkoulou, long presented as a sheet metal worker for the defense, has become a shadow of himself. Not very surprising for a player who lacks playing time.

Last season, with Watford FC, he played less than five games. And he is far from securing a starting place today with Aris Salonika FC in Greece where since the resumption of the championship, Nicolas Nkoulou has only played one match. This lack of rhythm of the player who has been five years without playing in the national team is felt in this selection. This gave his teammates a hard time, forced to cover or play for two because of his transparency.

This transparency was also seen through his missed cover at the opener where he could have destabilized his opponent after André Onana returned the ball badly in the axis of his surface. The Lions’ defensive mismanagement was also seen at the midfield.

At this level, the manager and coach of the Lions decided, to play with three defensive midfielders, Gael Ondoua, Martin Hongla, and Oum Gouet, who in 90 minutes were simply non-existent. No wonder for a footballer who no longer plays for a club as he shines with technical waste and backward-looking play.

Only the entry of Olivier Ntcham after an injury to Gaël Ondoua brought more automation to the Cameroonian game and with a fairly good fluidity of the ball. Too bad that Aboubakar Vincent or Moumi Ngamaleu did not follow the tone given by Bryan Memo.

The Brentford striker is one of three strikers fielded by Song who shone with percussion and ball calls jostling the Korean defense. This was done while the top scorer of the last Afcon, Aboubakar Vincent did not bring as usual any solution to his teammates whether by creating spaces or defensive folds. Faithful to his game which has never been able to attract the big European clubs, he preferred to park in the opposing area to wait to be served like a surface fox ; which requires a certain talent to ensure the finish. And this is not the forte of the Al-Nassr FC player.

To bring Cameroon back to the score, Rigobert Song decided at the end of the match to bring in Léandre Tawamba and Jean Pierre Name. Two axial attackers who nevertheless have the same game profile.

To wonder how they will manage to play together. Only Song knows what he is looking for. Because, if there is one certain thing, it is that the Cameroon team is uncertain as the Qatari World Cup approaches.

An even more worrying situation regarding the choices of the technical staff. A description of the list of players called up for this grouping of Lions shows that several who play in the best clubs, those who have more club playing time are left behind in favor of those playing in second zone Championships, and other players closer to the bench than the playground. What to fear for the excessive ambitions of Samuel Eto’o of seeing Cameron winning the 2022 World cup.