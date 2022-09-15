Rise of Solar Energy Reduces use of Thermal Energy in Northern Cameroon

In a letter sent to the Minister of Water and Energy on September 5th 2022, Eneo reports that the production of solar power plants installed in the three northern regions of Cameroon reached peaks of 8 to 9 MW.

Due to this increase in production via solar energy, “the use of thermal power stations has dropped considerably, and now represents about 10% of the energy mix of the Northern Interconnected Network (RIN), compared to more than 80% in previous months“, says the electricity production and distribution company.

To overcome the production deficit of the Lagdo dam (72 MW), whose reservoir silting and hydrological hazards have reduced the capacity by more than 50%, the government, in partnership with the Norwegian company Scatec, has undertaken to install solar power plants with a total capacity of 30 MW in the localities of Guider (North) and Maroua (Far North).

The gradual commissioning of these infrastructures will reduce the operation of the thermal power plants in Djamboutou, Maroua and Ngaoundéré, which could often cost up to 4 billion FCFA in fuel per month, according to official estimates.