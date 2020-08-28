Road accident kills 3 in eastern Rwanda

At least three people were killed and four others seriously injured when a motorcyclist who was speeding in the wrong lane was hit in a head-on collision with another vehicle coming in the opposite direction at Rwamagana, a district in eastern Rwanda, a police source revealed on Friday.”The motorcyclist and his passenger are among the dead and four of the injured persons are in critical condition,” the spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police, Chief Inspector of Police Hamdun Twizeyimana told APA in an interview.

A family of five was in the vehicle and a 42-year-old father died after being trapped inside.

Reports said that the family was on their way back home from Nyagatare, a remote rural district in northeastern Rwanda, on vacation when the accident occurred.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Rwanda has in recent months implemented many measures to reduce road traffic accidents, and are seen as preventing fatalities.

Some of these include speed limit controls, strict laws on helmets, seat-belt usage, discouraging drink-driving or use of mobile phones while driving, yearly police motor vehicle inspections, as well as improved road infrastructure.

Statistics from the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Department of Traffic and Road Safety indicate that at least 465 people died in road accidents last year, while 654 others sustained injuries in the same period.