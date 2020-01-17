Road crashes in Ghana claimed 2,284 lives in 2019 – Report

Published on 17.01.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Road crashes claimed 2,284 lives in 2019, according to the provisional data

compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the country.

This was a significant increase from 2,020 deaths recorded in 2018.

When validated, the figures would represent the highest recorded in the last decade by the National Road Safety Commission.

The highest so far was in 2012 when 2,240 people died in road crashes.

Ghana’s least fatal year for road crashes in the last decade was 2015 which recorded 1,802 deaths.

The Greater Accra Region had the most road fatalities in 2019 with 449 recorded, it is followed by the Ashanti Region with 448 deaths and the Eastern Region with 349 deaths.

According to reports by Citi FM, most of the fatalities involved commercial vehicles with 925 fatalities recorded and 7,621 injuries.