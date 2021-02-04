Rockefeller Foundation commits funding to Covid-19 response efforts in Africa

The Rockefeller Foundation on Wednesday announced an initial USD 34.95 million to ensure more equitable access to Covid-19 testing and vaccines; leverage innovation, data, machine-learning; combat the escalating food crisis; and scale up access to renewable energy in Africa.This pan-African effort will also focus on 10 countries: Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, the statement issued to APA in Kigali said.

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation notred that with this initial round of funding, we are beginning to deliver on our billion-dollar pledge to help end the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

According to him, the aim is to investin wealth-building opportunities for those who have been shut out of economic progress and are bearing the brunt of this pandemic.”

During the allocation of new funding initiative, the largest portion will go to the Africa Public Health Foundation to support the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC).

Currently, the Foundation provided a USD 12 million grant to expand the geographic availability of testing centers to both urban and rural areas as well as strengthen community level tracing efforts, and enhance data infrastructure through the Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate Covid-19 Testing (PACT).

Reacting on the new move, William Asiko, Managing Director and Head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office said: “A significant portion of this funding will benefit the Africa CDC’s effort to accelerate testing and tracing in several countries across the continent.”

These efforts will allow Governments at national and subnational levels to make informed policy decisions about lifting restrictions on movement and thereby re-opening economic activity,” he said.

Reports by humanitarian agencies indicate that Covid-19 has deepened food insecurity and hunger across the world and in Africa.

The World Food Programme estimates show that hunger has doubled as a result of the pandemic, leaving more than 270 million people without enough to eat.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s efforts focus on responding to the urgency of the Covid-19-triggered food crises while advancing more sustainable, nourishing, and equitable food systems across Africa, it said.