Rockefeller Foundation commits funding to Covid-19 response efforts in Africa

Published on 04.02.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The Rockefeller Foundation on Wednesday announced an initial USD 34.95 million to ensure more equitable access to Covid-19 testing and vaccines; leverage innovation, data, machine-learning; combat the escalating food crisis; and scale up access to renewable energy in Africa.This pan-African effort will also focus on 10  countries: Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South  Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, the statement issued to APA in  Kigali said.

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller  Foundation notred that with this initial round of funding, we are  beginning to deliver on our billion-dollar pledge to help end the  Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

According to him, the aim is to  investin wealth-building opportunities for those who have been shut out  of economic progress and are bearing the brunt of this pandemic.”

During  the allocation of new funding initiative, the largest portion will go  to the Africa Public Health Foundation to support the Africa Centres for  Disease Control (CDC).

Currently, the Foundation provided a USD  12 million grant to expand the geographic availability of testing  centers to both urban and rural areas as well as strengthen community  level tracing efforts, and enhance data infrastructure through the  Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate Covid-19 Testing (PACT).

Reacting  on the new move, William Asiko, Managing Director and Head of The  Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office said: “A significant  portion of this funding will benefit the Africa CDC’s effort to  accelerate testing and tracing in several countries across the  continent.”  

These efforts will allow Governments at national  and subnational levels to make informed policy decisions about lifting  restrictions on movement and thereby re-opening economic activity,” he  said.

Reports by humanitarian agencies indicate that Covid-19 has deepened food insecurity and hunger across the world and in Africa.

The  World Food Programme estimates show that hunger has doubled as a result  of the pandemic, leaving more than 270 million people without enough to  eat.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s efforts focus on responding to  the urgency of the Covid-19-triggered food crises while advancing more  sustainable, nourishing, and equitable food systems across Africa, it  said.

