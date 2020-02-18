Rockets rain down on Tripoli port, three civilians killed

The spokesman of Libya’s Accord Government Fouzi Wanees has confirmed the death of three civilians after heavy shelling of the port in Tripoli on Tuesday.Wenees said seven soldiers of the Accord Government were wounded as forces of the Libyan National Forces under the command of Khalifa Hafter targeted the port with rockets.

Local sources told APA that Hafter’s forces were targeting a Turkish ship which they believed was laden with weapons and ammunition.

However, the government has accused Hafter’s troops of deliberately targeting and destroying containers laden with foodstuffs bound for the Libyan market.

Huge plumes of smokes have been rising from the port area on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile in view of the growing insecurity, the National Oil Corporation announced the urgent evacuation of all fuel tankers from the port of Tripoli and the cancellation of all unloading operations after the shelling.

The government has suspended preparations for showdown talks with Hafter following Tuesday’s shelling.