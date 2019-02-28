Romania former anti-graft chief summoned over corruption allegation

Romanian magistrate Laura Codruta Kovesi, a hot favourite to become the EU’s first-ever top prosecutor, faces a fresh hearing next week over allegations of graft, media reports said Thursday.

Romanian prosecutors have summoned Kovesi for March 7 — the day when the European Parliament and member states are set to discuss the next steps in picking a leader for the new European Public Prosecutor’s Office, Romanian news agency Agerpres said Thursday.

The prosecutor’s office in Bucharest refused to confirm the report to AFP.

The former anti-graft chief has been locked in an escalating battle with Romania’s leftwing government, which accuses her of abuse of office and giving false testimony — charges she has rejected.

The rows have overshadowed Romania’s first-ever term as head of the rotating European Union presidency, with Bucharest making clear its opposition to Kovesi taking the job in Brussels.

Kovesi had already appeared before prosecutors on February 15 when she was due in Brussels to present her candidacy for the top EU job.

She became a household name as head of Romania’s National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), which she led from 2013 to 2018 before being controversially removed at the government’s behest.

Under her watch, hundreds of elected officials were convicted of corruption offences, earning her the enmity of many in Romania’s political class and criticism that she had overstepped her mandate.

However, many Romanians retain a positive view of her as a symbol of the fight to rid the country of endemic corruption.

Bucharest has sought to dissuade other EU countries from appointing the 45-year-old to lead the European prosecutor’s office, meant to be in place by the end of 2020.

Last week, member states seemed to heed the call and backed Kovesi’s French rival Francois Bohnert.

But on Wednesday, MEPs defied Bucharest and threw their support behind the Romanian magistrate.

As a result, both sides will now need to find a compromise next week.

Centre-right Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, a vocal critic of the ruling Social Democrats, on Wednesday denounced “a sustained attack against the judiciary aimed at subordinating prosecutors”.

“The ruling majority insists in an obsessive way to intervene in the justice system,” he said.

“When those who have a direct interest to get rid of the criminal investigation (they face) are making laws regarding the justice system, then the foundation of the rule of law is under threat.”