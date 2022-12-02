Ronaldo to Join Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar at Al-Nasr

Currently at the World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr, where Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar plays. A contract worth more than 500 million euros is reportedly awaiting the Portuguese star.

Last summer, when he was looking to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo received a golden bridge from Saudi Arabia and the club Al-Hilal (350 million euros). In the last few days, there has been talk of a Saudi Arabian comeback, including an offer from Al-Nasr, the club where Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar plays.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a two-year contract by Al-Nasr. Marca reports that Ronaldo has also attracted interest from the MLS, but he is very conscious of getting the most lucrative salary possible if he ends his illustrious career in Europe. Al-Nasr are prepared to pay the Portuguese striker €200 million a season if he agrees to play for the Saudi club until 2025.

In other words, Cristiano Ronaldo will earn almost 500 million euros by joining the Saudi league and the Al-Nasr club as a two and a half year contract is on the table. And according to the Spanish newspaper, the Portuguese has given his agreement to the Saudi club to join them after the World Cup.