Roughly 27m food insecure in east Africa: Report

Published on 02.09.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

An estimated 27 million people or 24 percent of the total food insecure people of the world live in east Africa, a report released on Monday by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has revealed.The regional bloc’s Food Security Information Network (FSIN) said 27 million people who affected by food insecurity live in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda.

According to the report, climatic shocks, conflict and economic  instability were the main drivers of food insecurity in East Africa.

The worst-affected countries in 2018 in terms of acute food insecurity  were Ethiopia (8.1 million), Sudan (6.2 million) and South Sudan (6.1  million). 

In South Sudan, 59% of the population, or six out of ten  people required urgent assistance to protect livelihoods, reduce food  consumption gaps and malnutrition. In Somalia, more than one in five  people (or 22% of the population) were acutely food insecure.

“The main drivers of acute food insecurity and malnutrition in our  region are climate, conflict and economic instability. I call on IGAD  specialized offices, Member States and partners to invest further in  resilience, adaptation to climate change, conflict prevention and  sustaining peace to overcome vulnerability and address the root causes  of hunger and malnutrition” said Ambassador Mahboub Maalim, IGAD  Executive Secretary at the launch.

The regional report serves as an important milestone towards delivering  the commitment of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)  to fight acute hunger and malnutrition in the region.

The aggregate number of acutely food insecure has increased every year since 2017, the report added.

As in 2018, below-average rains, conflict and economic crisis continue to drive food insecurity, the report added.

Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan are expected to remain among the world’s most severe food crisis in terms of people affected.

In comparison to peak 2018 levels, updated projections for 2019 as of  July indicate that food insecurity levels will likely be higher in South  Sudan and Sudan, remain stable in Ethiopia and Uganda, and be lower in  Kenya and Somalia.

