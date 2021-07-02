Royal Air Maroc announces 1,400 additional flights

The Moroccan civil aviation company, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced on Thursday that it has scheduled 1,400 additional flights with more than 220,000 seats from early July as part of the strengthening of its offer for the summer 2021.In a statement received by APA, RAM also announced the strengthening of its air routes, by launching 11 new direct routes linking Moroccan cities to major European cities, which have a high concentration of Moroccan nationals.

As part of the strengthening of its flight program, Royal Air Maroc will charter several aircraft from an international reference company.

“These latest generation aircraft are selected according to a rigorous process that respects all regulations and standards of safety and security. They have been approved by the civil aviation authorities of the countries where they operate,” says the same source.

It also reminds passengers who board its flights of “the need to comply with the requirements enacted by the countries of departure and arrival. Otherwise, Royal Air Maroc will be obliged to deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements.