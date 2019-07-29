International › APA

Happening now

RRwanda, Philippines sign milestone agreements on civil aviation cooperation

Published on 29.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Rwanda and the Philippines on Monday signed two milestone agreements on civil aviation, marking an important step for Rwanda’s national carrier RwandAir to open direct flights to Manilla.Weekly  Commercial flights will soon be opened between the two countries under  this agreement, the statement obtained by APA in Kigali said.

It  said that RwandAir will be operating flights to what is now the fourth  third Asian destination after Dubai (UAE) and Mumbai (India) and  Guangzhou (China).

The existing flights connecting Rwandan  capital city Kigali are currently  making stopovers in India’s  commercial capital of Mumbai before making their way to Guangzhou Baiyun  International Airport in Guangdong Province.

With a stopover in  Mumbai, Rwandair seeks to be the main link between its 27 destinations,  23 of them on the African continent, with India and China and  Philippines –two countries which have become major destinations for  business people.

With Kigali as its hub, RwandAir currently  flies to destinations in West, East and Southern Africa, the Middle  East, Mumbai (India) and Europe.

The airline, which has 12 planes, plans to increase its fleet to about 20 in the next two years.

The  airline has grown from a virtual carrier, leasing its entire fleet, to  operating its own, which now consists of two B737-700s, two B737-800s,  two CRJ-900s, two Bombardier Q-400s, two A330-200 and two A330-300.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top