Rugby: S/African leader to watch Springboks-Lions final

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa left the country for Japan on Friday to lead his nation’s supporters in cheering the national team in its Rugby World Cup final clash against England in Yokohama on Saturday.At its last meeting, the cabinet called on South Africans and other fans to rally behind the Springboks, also known as “Boks” or “Amabhokobhoko”, to demonstrate their support by wearing the team’s green jerseys on Fridays as they shared encouraging messages on social-media platforms.

The Springboks bagged a 19-16 win over Wales in a semi-final match at the Yokohama Stadium on Sunday to book their final spot.

Addressing the post-Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, urged his compatriots to focus on supporting the Springboks.

“As government, we fully support the Springboks,” he said.

South Africans were urged to use the hashtags of #StrongerTogether, #Bokke, #Rugbyworldcup on all social media platforms.

The country won the trophy in 1995 and in 2007 under Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, respectively. In the first instance Amabhokobhoko beat New Zealand in Johannesburg and in Paris in 2007 the Boks overcame — and guess who? — England!

Ramaphosa is expected to return home after the finals – hopefully with a third World Rugby Cup trophy in the bag.