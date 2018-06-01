RugbyU: Former Kenyan Sevens skipper Kayange retires

Former Kenyan rugby sevens captain Humphrey Kayange announced his retirement on Friday after a 12-year career in the sport.

Kayange, 35, who was sidelined with a knee injury after the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, captained Kenya to the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-finals in Dubai, and was an ever-present member of the team, playing alongside his two brothers Collins Injera and Michael Agevi.

“It has been about two years now that I have been trying to get to the field for Kenya and run out with the brothers one last time. Guess it wasn’t to be,” Kayange told the Kenya Rugby Union website.

“The last 12 years have been an unbelievable experience and I have loved every minute of it. I have been blessed to play the game for more than a decade, and to explore my talent and abilities while injury free for the better part of it.”

Kayange, who made a come back from the injury to feature at the 2016 Olympic Games, where rugby Sevens returned as an Olympic sport was elected to the Kenya National Olympic Committee last November.