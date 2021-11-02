Ruling ANC takes early lead in S/Africa’s local gov’t elections

The governing African National Congress has taken an early lead as results of South Africa’s local government elections started trickling in on Tuesday.South Africans went to the polls on Monday to elect councillors and mayors for 257 municipalities.

According to results published by the Independent Electoral Commission, the ANC was leading with 256 seats as at 8.15am (0615 GMT) Tuesday after about 25 percent of the votes had been counted nationally. A total of 10,478 seats are up for grabs.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance has so far secured 103 seats while the Economic Freedom Fighters has 11 seats.

The results also showed the ANC struggling in DA strongholds such as Cape Town and that the ruling party’s dominance in other areas was being tampered with by recently formed ActionSA led by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA has eaten into the ANC vote share in some Johannesburg voting districts.

Early indications suggest that the poll may have a record low turnout.