Runner Kipchoge feted as Kenya marks heroes day

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday conferred Kenya’s legendary marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge with the highest civilian state of commendation.While leading the nation in marking this year’s Heroes Day in Mombasa, Kenyatta awarded Kipchoge with the Elder of the Order of Golden Heart (EGH).

This award is given to someone in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services to the nation in various capacities.

On 12 October, Kipchoge achieved a feat no man has ever achieved in the world by running a full marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge who is the world’s best marathon runner ever and reigning Olympic champion clocked 1:59.40 in the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge”

Kipchoge now enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon.

Kenyatta said that Kipchoge has inspired the world that no human effort is futile and that humanity can dream and make its dreams a possibility.

“We are most fortunate today to have in our presence, sporting icon and living legend, Eliud Kipchoge,” said Kenyatta as he addressed the nation.

“His world-breaking feat is an inspiration to all Kenyans and, indeed, to all the people of our planet. He has demonstrated that through integrity, hard work and commitment to excellence, nothing is out of reach. His achievements remind us that we should never limit ourselves to the ordinary,” he said.

“Eliud Kipchoge remains the greatest of our time. Our duty is to emulate this enviable level of discipline and determination in our pursuit for a better Kenya for all. His latest conquest will be a constant reminder that we can achieve the very best, as individuals, and as a Nation,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta led the nation’s 57th anniversary of heroes in honour of Kenyans who struggled for independence from colonial rule.