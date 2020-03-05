Russia against humanitarian intervention in Cameroon

Russia has said it is against humanitarian intervention in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Russia’s position was made known yesterday by its Ambassador to Cameroon Anatoliy Gennadrevitch Bashkine who was received in audience by the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Speaking after the audience, the Russian Ambassador said the government of Cameroon is capable of solving its problem and it will be unwise for any intervention.

He reaffirmed his country’s support to Cameroon and used the opportunity to extend President Putin’s invitation to his Cameroonian counterpart Paul Biya for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.

The outing of the Russian Ambassador comes as a big boost to Yaounde which has been under increased pressure from the international community to investigate human rights violations in the English speaking Regions of the country.