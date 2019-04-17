Russia joins UN intervention mission in CAR

Thirty Russian soldiers will join the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the coming days, APA can report from local media sources.The Russian contingent will be composed of officers, military observers and military communication specialists.

It was President Vladimir Putin who last Monday signed the decree authorizing the integration of his soldiers into the UN force.

The sending of Russian soldiers to the CAR was made possible by the rapprochement between Moscow and Bangui.

Russia trains Central African soldiers in Berengo (south-west), 80 km from Bangui.

Last year, CAR and Russia inked a military agreement.