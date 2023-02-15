Russia Offers 100 Scholarships for Cameroonian Students

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth addressed a letter since January 13th to the Minister of Higher Education that Russia has made over 100 Scholarships available for Cameroonian students for the year 2023-2024.

The Ministry of External Relation reports that “The Russian side selects the candidates as a last resort, reiterates its willingness to cooperate with the Cameroonian side in the allocation of these scholarships,” .

Russia also recalls that the main selection criterion in the award of these scholarships is “the academic performance of the candidate proven by a diploma and approved by an interview,”.

In 2022, the Russian government had already made available to Cameroonian students 16 scholarships, including 14 for university studies and 2 for master’s and doctoral level. These scholarships were open in several fields, including mathematics, computer science, biological geosciences, architecture, mining, electrical engineering, shipbuilding and maritime transport.