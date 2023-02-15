Life › Education

Russia Offers 100 Scholarships for Cameroonian Students

Published on 15.02.2023 at 11h42 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Russia offers scholarships

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth addressed a letter since January 13th to the Minister of Higher Education that Russia has made over 100 Scholarships available for Cameroonian students  for the year 2023-2024.

The Ministry of External Relation reports that “The Russian side selects the candidates as a last resort, reiterates its willingness to cooperate with the Cameroonian side in the allocation of these scholarships,” .

Russia also recalls that the main selection criterion in the award of these scholarships is “the academic performance of the candidate proven by a diploma and approved by an interview,”.

In 2022, the Russian government had already made available to Cameroonian students 16 scholarships, including 14 for university studies and 2 for master’s and doctoral level. These scholarships were open in several fields, including mathematics, computer science, biological geosciences, architecture, mining, electrical engineering, shipbuilding and maritime transport.

