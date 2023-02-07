Russian foreign minister decorated in Mali

The Russian diplomat is in Mali as part of strengthening diplomatic relations between Moscow and Bamako.Announced on February 6 for a 48-hour visit, the Russian Foreign Minister finally arrived in Bamako on Monday night.

Sergei Lavrov was welcomed at Modibo Keita International Airport by his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop.

He was received a few hours later at the Malian Foreign Ministry where he was made a national commander of the national order in a foreign capacity.

“Minister Lavrov has taken strong and courageous decisions that have allowed Mali to continue to exist as a united, independent and sovereign country,” the head of Mal’s diplomacy explained.

“These decisions have strengthened cooperation between Mali and the Russian Federation, particularly in strengthening the defence and security capabilities that are the pride of the Malian people today and are producing convincing results on the ground,” Diop added.

According to Lavrov, his country “leads a policy aimed at countering the tendencies to trample the charters of the United Nations” and “defends international law.”

After the ceremony, which lasted less than 10 minutes, the Russian Foreign Minister held a joint press conference with his Malian counterpart.

Later, he is scheduled to meet with the head of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goita.