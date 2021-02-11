Russian investors explore Ghana’s mining sector

A Russian delegation, led by Russia’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanoy, has arrived in Ghana to explore business opportunities in the mining and related sectors.The delegation, according to local media reports, comprises the country’s foreign ministry officials and private business people as well as Boris Ivanov, founder of GBP Global Resources, a leading multi-national company.

The company, whose international businesses include petroleum exploration and production, and mineral extraction, intends to engage in gold refinery as well as invest in the manganese and related industries in the country.

Ghana’s Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, told Russian delegation in Accra on Wednesday that the visit would refresh the long-standing bilateral relations existing between the two countries for mutual benefits as new opportunities were identified.

She welcomed GBP Global Resources’ investment interest in Ghana and cited the gold refinery at Tarkwa, which was built by the former Soviet Union, as an investment opportunity worth the company’s consideration.

She noted that the company’s interest in engaging in the gold refinery business was in tune with the government’s agenda of value addition to the country’s natural resources to promote economic development and provide jobs.

The Minister designate assured the Russian delegation of Ghana’s commitment to expedite the processes involved to enable GBP Global Resources to lawfully commence business in Ghana.

Responding, Mr. Bogdanov said that Russia was committed to the enhancement of trade relations between the two countries and that the delegation looked forward to working with Ghanaian stakeholders for the benefit of the two countries.