Russian sailors kidnapped off Douala released

The three Russian sailors who were kidnapped August 15th off Douala were released by their captors, allegedly Nigerian pirates who roam the Gulf of Guinea, security sources told APA Monday.The sailors were immediately flown to Germany from where their merchant ship, ‘Marmalaita’ was chartered by the company MarConsult Schiffahrt. The sailors, who looked “healthy” at their release, were able, after Germany, to return home.

The same sources said they were “unable” to say the fate of the other five Chinese and Ukrainian sailors, also kidnapped during the assault.

In the aftermath of this kidnapping, the Russian Embassy in Cameroon had already confirmed to APA that “negotiations” were underway for the release of the seafarers.

“We are indeed in contact with organizations in charge of the negotiations with the kidnappers, but cannot say more because of the sensitive nature of the situation,” a diplomat said, adding that the hostages were in good health.