Ruto meets Macron to improve trade ties

Kenya and France have agreed to enhance their cooperation in developmental projects and undertook to diversify and harness existing business opportunities between the two countries.In a meeting between President William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday, the two leaders admitted to further cooperation in peace and security in the East African region.

They acknowledged that Kenya and France enjoy warm and cordial historical relations that continue to grow on an upward trajectory.

“This has manifested through sustained cooperation in areas of trade, energy, health, water, infrastructure, agriculture, among others,” explained President Ruto who is in France for a one-day visit.

On the sidelines, Dr Ruto met senior representatives of the French Business Community where he pushed for increased trade and investment between the two countries.